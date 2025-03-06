Montgomery County

Former Abington police officer gets prison for sexually assaulting student

After pleading guilty to charges of having sex with an Abington High School student, former school resource officer Jordan Jones has been sentenced to serve 11 to 23 months in prison

By NBC10 Staff

Getty Images

A former Abington Township police officer has been sentenced to serve up to nearly two years in prison after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student at a high school where he worked as a school resource officer.

On Tuesday, Jordan Jones, 29, of Horsham, was sentenced to serve 11 to 23 months in prison along with being required to serve seven years of probation after he plead guilty to having sex with a student at Abington High School.

According to court documents, on Monday, Feb. 12, officials at Abington High School reported to police that a 17-year-old student told a school counselor that she had been in a sexual relationship with Jones since November 2023.

The teen told officials she and Jones had met numerous times at his home in Horsham.

Before his arrest, Jones was a school resource officer at Abington High School as well as a full-time officer with the Abington Township Police Department.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

