Pennsylvania

Laid off federal worker explains why he wishes he didn't vote for Trump

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

As President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress for the first time in his second administration on Tuesday night, many Democrats have invited newly laid-off federal workers as their guests.

One of the former employees was invited by Pennsylvania Representative Mary Gay Scanlon and regretfully told NBC10 that he did vote for Pres. Trump.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

But, in light of the recent mass firings from DOGE and the Trump Administration, this former employee, Jay Smith, said he wished he could go back and vote for Kamala Harris instead.

"I loved doing that job I loved helping people out and being told that you can’t go to work anymore because you haven’t been there for a year is just kind of horrible. The taxpayer advocate service is already under manned as it is. The case advocates are averaging over 120 cases per person and you're letting everybody go, how does that help the taxpayer?" Smith asked.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump administration Mar 2

‘They've radicalized me': Federal workers fight back as Trump dismantles their work

Trump administration Feb 27

Judge orders Trump admin to rescind memo directing mass firing of federal workers

Trump administration Feb 27

Where are federal jobs affected by DOGE cuts? A look at congressional districts across the US

When asked by NBC10 political reporter Lauren Mayk if he supported President Trump in the last election, Smith hesitated with his answer before ultimately saying that he did.

"Honestly, uh, yeah, I did," Smith said. "I thought, you know, he would be someone that would, you know, cause he talked a lot about taking care of the military, taking care of the veterans, taking care of the people that put him in office and it just hasn't happened so if I could go back in time I would have voted for Vice President Harris in a heartbeat."

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniapolitics
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us