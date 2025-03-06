Uber driver arrested, allegedly asked for kisses, groped passenger in Montco

An Uber driver has been arrested after, police officials claim, he groped a rider against her will when he was driving her home from a night out.

According to court documents, police have arrested Robert Corcoran, 61, of West Chester after he, allegedly, groped a passenger's breast under her clothing without her consent during a ride on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025.

And, court documents claim, before he would let her leave, he allegedly asked to touch her chest again, begged for kisses and grabbed her against her will.

Corcoran has been charged with indecent assault and harassment offenses.

Court documents claim that, on that evening, Corcoran picked up the victim and a friend at a bar in Audubon and drove them home.

After Corcoran dropped the victim's friend off at their place, court documents note, the woman told police Corcoran told her to sit up in the front seat of the car with him instead of the back.

The woman complied, court documents said, noting that she was on the phone with her sister at the time.

As they drove, court documents claim Corcoran scolded the victim for talking on the phone -- though, she ignored him until her sister hung up.

Moments after the call ended, court documents claim "Corcoran took his hand and placed it into the victim's shirt underneath her bra."

A verbal argument ensued, court documents note, and the victim called her sister back.

However, even as she was on the phone telling her sister about the alleged incident, court documents claim, Corcoran continued to make inappropriate remarks about the woman's body.

Once they arrived at the victim's home, court documents claim, Corcoran got out of his vehicle and followed the woman before she got to her home and he allegedly cornered her and asked for a kiss and to feel her chest once more "before I leave."

The woman repeatedly said no, shouting at Corcoran, court documents claim, and he instead told her he'd "settle for a hug."

Corcoran allegedly wrapped his arms around the victim and, court documents note, she ran to her home once she escaped his grasp.

On Wednesday Feb. 12, 2025, police officials met Corcoran at his home where, court documents claim, he allegedly admitted to police that he grabbed the woman's chest and offered to apologize to the victim.

He turned himself in to police on Wednesday, March 6, 2025.

A preliminary hearing for Corcoran has been scheduled for March 30, 2024.