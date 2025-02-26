Real ID in Pennsylvania: What to know before the May 2025 deadline

The deadline to obtain a Real ID is fast approaching.

Beginning May 7, 2025, Pennsylvanians will need a Real ID-compliant license, identification card or an acceptable alternative identification as approved by TSA -- such as a passport -- to board domestic commercial flights or enter a federal facility without a secondary form of Department of Homeland Security approved identification.

Here's what you need to know about getting your Real ID:

What is Real ID?

Real ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver's licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes, according to the Official Website of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Beginning May 7, 2025, Pennsylvanians will need a Real ID-compliant license/identification card or another form of federally-acceptable identification -- such as a valid passport or military ID-- to:

Board domestic commercial flights.

Enter a military base.

Enter a federal facility that requires ID at the door.

Do I need to get a Real ID?

The answer is no; Real ID is an option for Pennsylvania residents.

Applicable Uses Standard ID or Driver's License Real ID ID/Driver's License Driving (DL only) ✔️ ✔️ General Identification Purposes ✔️ ✔️ Boarding a Domestic (U.S.) Flight after May 7, 2025 ✖️ ✔️ Entering a Federal Facility (that requires ID) or Military Base ✖️ ✔️ Credit: Official Website of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

You do not need a Real ID to:

Drive.

Vote.

Access hospitals.

Visit the post office.

Access federal courts.

Apply for or receive federal benefits, such as social security or veterans' benefits.

If you are still unsure about needing a Real ID, check out the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Real ID online wizard for help.

How can I prepare for Real ID?

Officials said the best thing you can do to prepare for Real ID is to get your documents together. Federal regulations require that PennDOT must verify original versions or certified copies of the following documents for a customer before issuing a Real ID:

Proof of identity: An original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the state office of vital records with a raised/embossed seal — issued by an authorized government agency; or A valid, unexpired U.S. Passport or passport card.

Proof of Social Security Number - proof must display current legal name and full nine (9) digits of the Social Security Number: A Social Security card; A W-2 form; A SSA-1099 form; A non-SSA-1099 form; or A pay stub;

Two proofs of current, physical PA address: A current, unexpired PA license or ID; or A PA vehicle registration, auto insurance card or utility bill with the same name and address.

Proof of all legal name changes (if applicable): A certified marriage certificate, court order, or adoption decree issued by your county's family court.



If you are a lawfully present non-U.S. citizen, acceptable documents include:

Unexpired Employment Authorization Card (EAD) issued by DHS; Forms I-766 or Form 1-688B

Valid, Unexpired Permanent Resident Card I-551 Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) Issued by DHS or INS

Unexpired foreign passport with an unexpired U.S. visa affixed, and an I-94 indicating temporary evidence of permanent residence

Some non-U.S. citizens may be required to present additional documentation. Additional information for non-U.S. citizens can be found on PennDOT's Real ID Information for non-U.S. Citizens page.

How can I obtain a Real ID?

You can order a Real ID Online

Pre-verified customers may apply online and receive their REAL IDs in the mail within 15 business days.

Or you can get a Real ID in-person

Visit any PennDOT Real ID center to have your documents verified and imaged and receive your Real ID at the time of service.

Visit any PennDOT Driver License Center to have your documents verified and imaged, and receive your REAL ID within 15 business days.

How much does a Real ID cost?

You will pay a one-time fee of $30 plus a renewal fee (the current renewal fee is $39.50 for a four-year non-commercial driver’s license or $42.50 for a photo ID). The expiration date of the initial Real ID product will include any time remaining on your current license or ID card, plus an additional four years, unless you are over 65 and have a two-year license, according to officials.

Will my Real ID license or ID card look different?

The visible difference is that a REAL ID-compliant product is marked with a gold star.

What are Real ID days?

In preparation for the deadline, PennDOT is hosting Real ID days at driver's license centers to help Pennsylvanians get their Real ID.

Visit pa.gov to find a location near you.