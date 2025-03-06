In an effort to solve a decades-old missing child case, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age progression photo of Melissa McGuinn, who vanished from Trenton, New Jersey, when she was an infant.

Melissa was only 7 months old when she went missing. She was last seen on March 6, 1988, with a woman who was living with her parents, officials said.

The woman had given conflicting reports about what happened to Melissa that day. And despite an extensive search and investigation, officials said Melissa has not been seen ever since.

The National Center has shared a brand-new age progression image created by a forensic artist showing what Melissa could look like today at the age of 37.

Becky House, Melissa's mother, has never stopped searching for her, and despite the passing of over three decades, she believes that Melissa is still out there.

“Over the last 37 years, there’s never been a day when I haven’t hoped and prayed that you would come home,” House shared in a news release. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t wonder where you are or what you’re like, if you’re safe, if you’re happy...I just want you to know that I fight for you every single day and that you have a big family here that can’t wait to meet you. We’ll never give up hope that you’re going to come home to us.”

Officials said when Melissa was last seen, she was wearing white flowered quilted overalls, a dark pink hooded sweater, and pink socks. She has blue eyes and at the time of her disappearance, she had blonde hair.

House added, “Every day I hope that if anyone out there knows any kind of information, that they will call and let us know. Nothing is too small. If you know anything, please call someone. We will do whatever it takes to bring Melissa home.”

Anyone with information regarding Melissa or her disappearance is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Trenton Police Department at 1-609-989-4155.