Philly Live Weekends: Beer Making, Japanese Garden Tour and a Living Room Concert

Philly LIVE Weekends, in partnership with VISIT PHILADELPHIA kicked off Friday, March 27 in an effort to bring Philly into the homes of people who are spending more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. In week four of the scheduled facebook live streams, Philly LIVE Weekends viewers were able listen to a special living room strings concert from the Philadelphia Orchestra, get a lesson in making authentic empanadas, tour Philadelphia's Shofuso Japanese Garden and more. If you missed it, take a look.

Virtual Tour of Shofuso Japanese House and Gardens

On Friday, April 17, 2020, at 3 p.m., executive director Kim Andrews and head gardener Sandi Polyakov from the Shofuso Japanese House & Garden led viewers on a virtual tour of the attraction’s nationally ranked Japanese garden, koi fish collection, formal tea garden and more.

🔴ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Take a beautiful tour of Shofuso Japanese House and Garden!Go to... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Friday, April 17, 2020

Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater

On Friday, April 17, 2020, at 5 p.m., Danny, Mike & Mervant the magicians put on a magical and socially-distanced performance at the Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater in Montgomery County.

🔴 ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Let's watch in wonder together with Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater! | Go... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Salsa-Dance Instruction from Noel Rodriguez

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 3 p.m., viewers joined Noel Rodriguez — a premier dance instructor in Philadelphia’s salsa community — for a dance instruction and performance.

🔴ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: 🕺💃Learn salsa from premier Dance Instructor in Philadelphia's salsa... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Monday, April 20, 2020

Violin Performance from David Kim of The Philadelphia Orchestra

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 5 p.m., concertmaster David Kim of The Philadelphia Orchestra brought viewers into his home and entertained viewers with a violin performance which included his daughters.

🔴 ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Sit back, relax and enjoy an intimate concert from Concertmaster David... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Saturday, April 18, 2020

Behind-the-Scenes Tour of 2SP Brewing Company

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 3 p.m., viewers joined marketing director Mike Contreras and head brewer Bob Barrar for a behind-the-scenes look at how Delaware County’s 2SP Brewing Company operates.

ICYMI: 🍻Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: 🍻 CHEERS! Take a sip with 2SP Brewing Company! | Go to... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Cooking with Jezabel Careaga of Jezabel’s Argentine Cafe & Bakery

On Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 5 p.m., viewers received cooking tips from Jezabel Careaga, whose West Philadelphia shop offers delicious empanadas, medialunas and more.

🔴 ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: It's cooking empanadas with Jezebel Careaga of Jezabel's Cafe. | Go to... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Monday, April 20, 2020

Philly LIVE Weekends also encourages viewers to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a regional grants program serving at-risk populations.