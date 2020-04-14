Philly Live Weekends: Living Room Opera, Iron Chef Cooking Lesson and Ballet Workout

Philly LIVE Weekends, in partnership with VISIT PHILADELPHIA kicked off Friday, March 27 in an effort to bring Philly into the homes of people who are spending more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. In week two of the scheduled facebook live streams, Philly LIVE Weekends viewers were able to have a living room opera concert, cooking lesson with Iron Chef Jose Garces and stay-at-home ballet lesson with the pros. Take a look.

Opera With Grant Loehnig and Marcus DeLoach

On Friday, April 3, 2020, Philly LIVE Weekends viewers took a front row seat to a live performance and Q&A with Grant Loehnig, head of music staff at Opera Philadelphia and master opera coach at the Curtis Institute of Music, and Marcus DeLoach, a baritone who has appeared with Opera Philadelphia in Breaking the Waves and Cold Mountain.

🔴 ICYMI: Philly LIVE Weekends with Visit Philly: Take a front row seat to an Opera Philadelphia concert with Grant... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Friday, April 3, 2020

Cooking With Iron Chef Jose Garces

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, James Beard Award-winning chef Jose Garces — whose restaurants include Amada, Buena Onda, Distrito, JG Domestic, Stella, The Olde Bar, Tinto, Village Whiskey and Volvér — took Philly LIVE Weekends viewers into his own kitchen for a lesson in how to make chicken quesadillas with Mexican street corn and grilled vegetables. Viewers even got a treat as the Iron Chef took questions moderated by his son who was also running the camera. (Don't worry, he turns the camera shortly after the stream starts.)

🔴ICYMI: Philly LIVE Weekends with Visit Philly: Step into your kitchen with Iron Chef and James Beard Award Winner, Jose... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Home Ballet Lesson With Pennsylvania Ballet Dancers

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Philly LIVE Weekends viewers caught a live introductory ballet class by principal dancer Sterling Baca and first soloist Nayara Lopes from the Pennsylvania Ballet. Watch and join in again for a great workout!

🔴 ICYMI: Philly LIVE Weekends with Visit Philly: Take an introductory ballet lesson with Principal dancer Sterling Baca... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Philly LIVE Weekends also encourages viewers to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a regional grants program serving at-risk populations.