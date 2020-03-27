‘Philly Live Weekends’ Brings Philly Home

Today, VISIT PHILADELPHIA and NBC10 announced their partnership on Philly Live Weekends, a Facebook livestream series featuring chefs, performers, artists and more Philadelphians working and playing from home.

Inspired by Philly Live, a weekday NBC10 feature that’s on temporary hiatus because of COVID-19, Philly Live Weekends will stream at 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning March 27.

The show will stream, live, on VISIT PHILADELPHIA’s and NBC10’s Facebook platforms — and will allow viewers to interact with the talent on-screen, in real time.

Voyeuristic, hopeful and fun, Philly Live Weekends will offer informative, real-life inspiration while connecting the community virtually during a time when people are disconnected physically.

Themes include Pantry Parties, at-home cooking demos by notable chefs; singalongs with popular performers; behind-the-scenes animal meet-and-greets; concerts from esteemed musicians and more.

Philly Live Weekends will also encourage viewers to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a regional grants program serving at-risk populations.

Upcoming Programming:

(subject to change; all at 5 p.m. unless otherwise indicated):

Friday, March 27 (3 p.m.): Zookeeper Ellen Bartuska feeds giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Friday, March 27: Pantry Party with Spice Finch co-executive chefs Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle

Saturday, March 28: Popular song singalong with by Sean Bailey, music professor and multi-instrumentalist with The Philly POPS BIG Band

Sunday, March 29: Ginger Rudolph ( HAHAMAG) leads tour of The # SisterlyLove Project, street art exhibit featuring amazing Philadelphia women by amazing Philadelphia women

Friday, April 3: Grant Loehnig, head of music staff at Opera Philadelphia and master opera coach at the Curtis Institute of Music on piano with Marcus DeLoach, baritone who has appeared with Opera Philadelphia in Breaking the Waves and Cold Mountain, singing

Saturday, April 4: Pantry Party with James Beard Award-winning chef Jose Garces, of Amada, Buena Onda, Distrito, JG Domestic, Stella, The Olde Bar, Tinto, Village Whiskey andVolvér

Sunday, April 5: Live concert by husband-and-wife musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra