Philly Live
Showcasing the food, fashion, wellness, technology and travel destinations that make the Philadelphia region great.
Philly live

‘Philly Live Weekends’ Brings Philly Home

Philly Live Weekends will stream on Facebook at 5  p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning March 27

By NBC10 Staff

Philly Live Weekends

Today, VISIT PHILADELPHIA and NBC10 announced their partnership on Philly Live Weekends, a Facebook  livestream series featuring chefs, performers, artists and more  Philadelphians working and playing from home.

Inspired by Philly Live, a weekday NBC10 feature that’s on temporary hiatus because of  COVID-19, Philly Live Weekends will stream at 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning March 27.

The show will stream, live, on VISIT PHILADELPHIA’s and  NBC10’s Facebook platforms — and will allow viewers to interact with the talent on-screen, in real time.

Voyeuristic, hopeful and fun, Philly Live Weekends will offer informative, real-life inspiration while connecting the community virtually during a time when people are disconnected physically.

Themes include Pantry Parties, at-home cooking demos by notable chefs; singalongs with popular performers; behind-the-scenes animal meet-and-greets; concerts from esteemed musicians and more.

Philly Live Weekends will also encourage viewers to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a regional grants program serving at-risk populations.

Upcoming Programming:
(subject to change; all at 5  p.m. unless otherwise indicated):

Friday, March 27 (3  p.m.): Zookeeper Ellen  Bartuska feeds giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Friday, March 27: Pantry Party with Spice Finch co-executive chefs Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle

Saturday, March 28: Popular song singalong with by Sean Bailey, music professor and multi-instrumentalist with The Philly POPS BIG Band

Sunday, March 29: Ginger Rudolph ( HAHAMAG) leads tour of The # SisterlyLove Project, street art exhibit featuring amazing Philadelphia women by amazing Philadelphia women

Friday, April 3: Grant  Loehnig, head of music staff at Opera Philadelphia and master opera coach at the Curtis Institute of Music on piano with Marcus  DeLoach, baritone who has appeared with Opera Philadelphia in Breaking the Waves and Cold Mountain, singing

Saturday, April 4: Pantry Party with James Beard Award-winning chef Jose  Garces, of  Amada,  Buena  Onda,  Distrito, JG Domestic, Stella, The  Olde Bar,  Tinto, Village Whiskey  andVolvér

Sunday, April 5: Live concert by husband-and-wife musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra

coronavirus Mar 10

Festivals, Concerts and Other Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Fears

Visit Philly Feb 13

Philly’s Iconic Heart-Shaped Street Art Spreads A Sisterly Love Message

This article tagged under:

Philly liveVisit PhillyVisit Philadelphia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Philly Live Community COZI TV Entertainment See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us