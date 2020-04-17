Philly Live Weekends: Feed the Octopus, Vegan Cooking and Tour The Met Philly

Philly LIVE Weekends, in partnership with VISIT PHILADELPHIA kicked off Friday, March 27 in an effort to bring Philly into the homes of people who are spending more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. In week three of the scheduled facebook live streams, Philly LIVE Weekends viewers were able listen to drag story time, go behind-the-scenes at the Adventure Aquarium and feed an octopus, tour The Met Philadelphia and take a cooking class and a dance lesson all in their own homes. If you missed them, take a look.

Tour of The Met Philadelphia

On Friday, April 10, 2020, at 3 p.m., viewers experiences an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at The Met Philadelphia, the grand former opera house on North Broad Street that reopened as an intimate concert venue in 2018.

ICYMI: 🔴 Philly LIVE Weekends with Visit Philly: Go on a virtual tour with Live Nation of The Met Philly | Go to... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Friday, April 10, 2020

Drag Story Time with VinChelle

On Friday, April 10, 2020 at 5 p.m., drag queen VinChelle — 2017 Drag Queen of the Year in Philadelphia — hosted an entertaining story time with her favorite Dr. Suess book.

🔴 ICYMI: Philly LIVE Weekends with Visit Philly: Drag storytime with the one and only VinChelle! | Go to... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Saturday, April 11, 2020

Behind the Scenes and Octopus Feeding at the Adventure Aquarium

On Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 3 p.m., biologist Sam Ehinger showcased an octopus feeding and interaction from the Adventure Aquarium.

🔴 ICYMI: Philly LIVE Weekends with Visit Philly: Discover Adventure Aquarium's resident octopus! 🐙🐙| Go to... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Saturday, April 11, 2020

Vegan Cooking Demonstration With Vedge

On Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 5 p.m., Vedge owners, chefs and life partners Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby demonstrated delicious recipes from their James Beard Award-recognized restaurant.

🔴 ICYMI: Philly LIVE Weekends with Visit Philly: Step into your kitchen with Chefs Rich Landau & Kate Jacoby of @Vedge... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Dance Class With BalletX

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 5 p.m., viewers enjoyed a dance combination/performance from Caili Quan of BalletX. Quan also walked viewers through steps to try at home.

🔴 ICYMI: Philly LIVE Weekends with Visit Philly: Learn a dance number with BalletX Dancer, Caili Quan!Go to... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Monday, April 13, 2020

Philly LIVE Weekends also encourages viewers to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a regional grants program serving at-risk populations.