Live updates: Harris, Trump campaigns hit home stretch across Pennsylvania

By Travis Hughes, Hayden Mitman and David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

  • Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are ramping up their campaigns in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania with Election Day less than a week away.
  • On Wednesday, Oct. 30, several campaign events and election-related press conferences are set to take place in the keystone state.
  • Before any of those events took place, however, Trump announced he was suing Bucks County and claimed -- without evidence -- that Pennsylvania was "cheating" ahead of the election.

Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are ramping up their campaigns in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania with Election Day less than a week away.

Léelo en español aquí

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, several campaign events and election-related press conferences are set to take place in the keystone state. The events include rallies for Kamala Harris in Philadelphia featuring filmmaker Spike Lee and actor Martin Sheen as well as a rally in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, featuring Nikki Haley and GOP senate candidate Dave McCormick.

Harris, meanwhile, is holding a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday afternoon.

Before any of those events took place, however, Trump accused Pennsylvania of "cheating" and announced he was suing Bucks County on his social media platform Truth Social.

