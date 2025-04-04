A father who worked in social services in Bucks County and his two adult sons died when a speeding Amtrak train crashed into them in suburban Pennsylvania Thursday night.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the victims of the April 3, 2025, crash as 56-year-old Christopher Cramp, 31-year-old David Cramp and 24-year-old Thomas Cramp.

A family friend told NBC10 that the elder Cramp is the father of the other two men.

The coroner ruled that all three family members died from blunt force trauma as they were struck by an Amtrak train on the track near the Bristol Train Station near Prospect and Beaver streets just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The coroner's office ruled that manners of death for Christopher and David Cramp accidents, while the younger Cramp died by suicide.

Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia said at a Friday afternoon news conference that the elder Cramp was “an adored member of our staff.” Who served social services throughout the county.

“He was empathetic and kind,” Ellis-Marseglia said. “He was that important he could really affect people’s lives.”

The train was headed from Boston to Richmond, Virginia, when it struck the men, Amtrak said. None of 236 passengers or crew on board were hurt, officials said.

"When our officers arrived, the sergeant was starting to head up to the subjects up on the railroad tracks when (a high-speed train) traveling southbound towards Philadelphia struck all three subjects that were up on the track," Bristol Borough Police Chief Joe Moors said Thursday night.

The incident caused service suspensions on both SEPTA and Amtrak lines Thursday night, but service returned to normal by Friday morning.

This incident marks the second time this week someone was killed by an Amtrak train.

the exact circumstances around the deaths remained under investigation Friday.