Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Philadelphia next week, according to sources who confirmed with NBC10.

Harris is expected to speak in front of the Art Museum of Philadelphia on Monday, Nov. 4 on the eve of Election Day, the sources said.

NBC10 caught a glimpse of the stage being built outside of the famous steps to the museum on Wednesday night.

No word yet on what time the rally is expected to start or who else may be speaking.

