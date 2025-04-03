Amtrak

SEPTA service impacted due to fatal Amtrak incident in Bucks County: Officials

By Cherise Lynch

SEPTA service has been impacted due to a fatal Amtrak incident near Bristol Station in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, officials announced.

According to SEPTA officials, service is "suspended until further notice due to an Amtrak strike resulting in a fatality" near Bristol Station.

Léelo en español aquí.

Amtrak also shared on social that all "rail traffic scheduled to depart New York and Philadelphia is being held, the result of municipality officials placing a hold on tracks, with lengthy expected."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

