SEPTA service impacted due to fatal Amtrak incident in Bucks County: Officials

SEPTA service has been impacted due to a fatal Amtrak incident near Bristol Station in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, officials announced.

According to SEPTA officials, service is "suspended until further notice due to an Amtrak strike resulting in a fatality" near Bristol Station.

Léelo en español aquí.

Trenton: Service is suspended until further notice due to an Amtrak strike resulting in a fatality near Bristol Station. Alternate service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner. https://t.co/Ngh9QsTIbm — SEPTA (@SEPTA) April 3, 2025

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Amtrak also shared on social that all "rail traffic scheduled to depart New York and Philadelphia is being held, the result of municipality officials placing a hold on tracks, with lengthy expected."

Travel Advisory: All rail traffic scheduled to depart New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) is being held, the result of municipality officials placing a hold on tracks, with lengthy expected. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update as details become… — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) April 3, 2025

This is a developing story; check back for updates.