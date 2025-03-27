Annual Hot Chocolate Run set to sweeten Philadelphia streets. How to register

The City of Brotherly Love is about to get a whole lot sweeter, thanks to the annual indulgent USA TODAY Hot Chocolate Run.

The family-friendly race series -- 5k, 10k, and 15k -- is set to be choc-full of fun on Saturday, April 5, at Eakins Oval on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Since its inception in 2008, millions have run through the streets for chocolate, making it one of the fastest-growing race series in the nation, according to event organizers.

From getting registration to the course route, here is everything you need to know about the sweet event.

How can I register for the 2025 Philadelphia Hot Chocolate Run?

You can register for "America's sweetest run" by visiting hotchocolate15k.com/city/philadelphia.

Registration includes:

Exclusive Hot Chocolate Run Jacket

Commemorative Finisher's Medal

Our Famous Hot Chocolate

Chocolate Fondue Finisher’s Mug

Access to Post-Run Party

Commemorative Race Bib

Free Race Photos

Professionally Managed Course

Professionally Timed Races

Offer for a 1-Year USA TODAY Digital Subscription

Event organizers advise you to check the size chart when selecting your jackets to ensure they receive the correct size.

Packet pickup will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, April 4, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What is the course for the 2025 Philadelphia Hot Chocolate Run?

According to event organizers, chocolatiers will start their run at Eakins Oval and finish like champions near the Rocky Balboa Statue.

The 5k starts at 7:15 a.m., and the 10k and 15k start at 8 a.m. Gear check opens 60 minutes before start time on race day.

All courses run along the Schuylkill River, and 5K runners get an extra sweet treat as they turn around near the Historic Strawberry Mansion.

View the course map below:

What will be my race day experience for the 2025 Philadelphia Hot Chocolate Run?

Well, the day will consist of plenty of chocolate!

Once you finish the race, you can indulge in chocolate fondue, dippables, and, of course, hot chocolate during the post-run party at Eakins Oval.

The party will also feature music and other vendors.