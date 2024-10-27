Pennsylvania

Bomb threat at Montgomery County GOP office under investigation

By Emily Rose Grassi

The elephant, a symbol of the Republican Party, on in a rug in the lobby of the Republican Party's headquarters in Washington.
Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a bomb threat to the Montgomery County Republican Committee Office, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Officers with the Whitpain Township Police Department were called to the office that is located at 860 Penllyn Blue Bell Pike for reports of a threat just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, police told NBC10.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Someone allegedly called the office and threatened to "shoot up the building" or "bomb it," police explained.

The Pa. State Police is working with the FBI, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and local law enforcement officials in Whitpain Township.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"There is no place for violence or threats of violence against any political group or voter," the Pa. State Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement released by the Pennsylvania GOP, the office was forced to close after receiving a phone call with the threat just after 11 a.m.

"Today's incident is one of an increasing number of threats, violence and intimidation acts against GOP candidates, offices and staff this cycle -- on top of two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump," the party said in a statement.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Traffic Sep 27

Street festivals, Gritty run bring weekend road closures. Your guide

Decision 2024 Sep 23

What to know ahead of Election Day 2024 in Pa., NJ, Del.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery CountyDecision 2024
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us