FBI joins search for man accused of killing wife in Philadelphia

Authorities are continuing their search for a man who they allege murdered his wife in Philadelphia back in October of last year.

Miguel Angel Aguilar Ojeda, 35, -- nicknamed Cara Gorda -- is wanted by the FBI and Philadelphia Police on charges of murder after his wife, 53-year-old Ivelisse Lugo, was found dead in a garage, wrapped in a blanket and towel in a home along the 5900 block of Elsinore Street on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

Léelo en español aquí.

In a statement, investigators said Lugo died after being stabbed once in the back. Investigators also believe the person who killed Lugo attempted to clean the scene.

According to the FBI, on October 30, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Ojeda after he was charged with murder, possessing instruments of crime, abuse of corpse, and tampering with evidence. Then, on November 21, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Ojeda after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Family members said Ojeda is Lugo's estranged husband of five years.

Investigators said at the time of Ojeda's disappearance, he may have been driving a white 2006 Chevrolet Express with the Pennsylvania tag ZRR-4023. The vehicle has a roof rack, missing paint and cross decal on the driver's side rear door as well as missing paint along the passenger side roof.

The FBI said Ojeda has ties to Camden, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Mexico.

Anyone who recognizes him or has additional details is encouraged to contact the FBI office or the nearest American or Mexican consulate. You can also contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).