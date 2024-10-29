Former President Donald Trump is back in Pennsylvania on Tuesday as the Republican presidential candidate makes a push for the Keystone State's coveted 19 electoral votes a week away from Election Day.

On Oct. 29, 2024, Trump is set to sit down with another GOP politician for an afternoon roundtable in Delaware County ahead of a nighttime rally in the Lehigh Valley that caused schools to close ahead of Trump's arrival.

A roundtable about business in the Philadelphia suburbs

The 78-year-old GOP standard bearer is being joined by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee for a Building America’s Future roundtable Tuesday afternoon in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The event will feature Southeast Pennsylvania residents upset with the Biden-Harris administration’s Medicare policies and other issues, organizers said.

Allentown schools close ahead of Trump’s Lehigh Valley rally

The former president will close out his Keystone State visit with a rally at the PPL Center in downtown Allentown, Lehigh County. The event is called for 6 p.m. ET, with Trump's remarks expected around 7 p.m.

The Allentown School District said in a statement that schools will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” since the rally is “expected to bring large crowds, heavy traffic and potential disruptions that may impact the safety and security of our students and staff.”

Trump's visit comes a day after rock legend Bruce Springsteen, singer/songwriter John Legend and former President Barrack Obama held a get-out-the-vote rally at Temple University's Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia.