Person in Violent NJ Crash Was Reportedly Shot in Head

A car crashed through a telephone pole and into a tree in north Jersey on Thursday morning, and there are reports that one of the occupants had a gunshot wound to his or her head.

Police said there were a number of injuries, and one man was spotted being wheeled away on a stretcher. The conditions of the driver and passengers weren’t immediately known.

The stretch of Franklin Avenue was cordoned off as investigators continued to examine the area Thursday morning.