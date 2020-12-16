school closings

Is School Dismissing Early Today? Here's the School Closings List

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With a major winter nor'easter heading toward the Philadelphia region Wednesday, dozens of schools made changes to schedules, many planning to send students home early.

Here is the full list of early dismissals in NBC10's School Closings section.

Some schools that are virtual anyway could decide to not change plans due to the storm. But others may give a day off in any case.

Keep checking back for changes schools make heading into Thursday. And, be sure to download the NBC10 app for the latest on the storm.

