Icy Conditions Overnight After Heavy, Wet Snow Hits Region

What to Know After a heavy burst of snow that dropped a widespread three to six inches near Philadelphia and six to eight inches in the suburbs, we’ll continue with a light icy mixture overnight with temperatures around 32.

A final band of snow will pivot through Philadelphia, the suburbs, Lehigh Valley, and central New Jersey during the overnight hours and into the early morning hours Thursday. This may deliver another one to three inches of snow.

Final snow totals continue to look like six to ten inches in the suburbs, three to six inches in the City and two to five inches across Delaware River neighborhoods in New Jersey.

Any untreated surface will be quite slushy and slippery.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the morning commute. This means that some of the back roads and neighborhood streets will be icy if left untreated. Driving conditions will be toughest from Philadelphia, northern Delaware, and points N & W into the suburbs and Lehigh Valley.

The snow and ice will be extremely heavy to remove. The snow was a wet, pasty, almost cement like snow with ice and rain added into it. If you’re not in good shape or health, please have someone else remove it for you. Otherwise the risk of a heart attack is much higher than a light and fluffy snow.

In addition to the snow, ice, and rain overnight, strong wind gusts of 45 MPH in and around Philadelphia will give the air a numbing feeling. Gusts 55-60 MPH at the shore could cause localized power outages. The threat for coastal flooding will continue at the Jersey and Delaware beaches overnight.

We’ll see a quick improvement with road conditions by mid to late morning thanks to sunshine and temperatures climbing above freezing along with salt applied to the roads.

Thursday afternoon will be brisk and blustery with temperatures in the middle 30s with just some gradual melting.

