Multiple Chances for Snow After Pleasant Sunday

What to Know Snow could fall on the region Wednesday and possibly Monday.

Wednesday would see more accumulation, with more of a wintry mix Monday.

We're tracking the storms constantly and regularly update our predictions.

Enjoy the beautiful Sunday. It will be the last gorgeous and mild day for the foreseeable future. Highs will get into the lower 60s with a mostly sunny sky and a gusty westerly wind at 10-20 mph. Get your outdoor decorations, errands, exercise done tomorrow while the weather is so nice!

Colder air arrives tomorrow night with lows in the 30s.

We have two storms coming our way next week. The first one is a nuisance Monday. The second storm looks to turn into a powerful Nor'easter as it impacts most of the Northeast.

Monday expect a cold, raw, rainy day. Temperatures will struggle to hit the lower 40s with a steady rain for most of the area. Our northern & western suburbs along with the Berks Co. & the Lehigh Valley will have a period of wet snow. Accumulations will range from a coating to 2 inches, mainly on the grass. This will not cause any major travel disruptions with temperatures near or above freezing.

Tuesday is quiet, but cold. The calm before the storm.

Wednesday into Thursday we will see a powerful east coast storm. One that we didn't experience at all last winter. Our NBC 10 FIRST ALERT WEATHER TEAM has high confidence that this Nor'easter will bring a combination of strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and snow to our area. While the big picture is clear, the details are still muddy. Areas with the greatest chance of 4+" of snow are along and north of the PA turnpike. There's a moderate risk of 4"+ in Philadelphia and northern Delaware, and a low risk in southern New Jersey and central Delaware. The beaches will be mostly rain with little to no snow accumulation.

There will be a rain/snow battle right along or near the I-95 corridor. This is all too familiar during winter storms, so the best we can say right now is to keep checking back as the information on the storm's snow impacts become more clear. There is the potential of a lot more snow than 4", but given the uncertainty of storm track and precipitation type, we won't post exact ranges just yet. They will be coming out within the next few days as we get a better handle on the storm.

A cold blast will follow Thursday and Friday with cold & breezy weather with highs barely above freezing.