‘I Want to Play!' Upper Darby Students Get a Snow Day Thanks to Outspoken Kindergartener

Despite having the option of virtual learning, Upper Darby students will still get a snow day this week thanks to an outspoken kindergartener.

With a nor’easter expected to drop heavy snowfall in parts of the region, Upper Darby School District superintendent Dr. Daniel P. McGarry announced virtual learning will take place Wednesday while there will be no classes at all on Thursday.

McGarry admitted he was considering having online classes Thursday. He had a change of heart however on Monday while attending a Kindergarten Center Home and School Association meeting. Some parents had their children attend and one child in particular decided to speak up.

“I asked parents, staff in attendance, and our students about the potential for snow and our options for continued instruction in a virtual model,” McGarry said. “I have to be honest; when one of the K-Center students said, ‘I want to play,’ I changed my mind on holding a virtual day of instruction on December 17th, 2020.”

McGarry said parents in the district will always be notified via email, social media, website or app of a virtual learning day or a snow day no later than the night before so that they have time to prepare.

Due to local school districts using a hybrid or online learning model amid the coronavirus pandemic, many officials have had to decide whether their students should receive a proper snow day during storms this winter or if they should continue virtual learning.

The Philadelphia School District, which has 100 percent digital learning, will not cancel classes this week and students are expected to attend virtual learning at their normal times. They plan to make adjustments however if the weather causes widespread power outages or other issues that could impact the online classrooms.