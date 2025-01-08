Light snow to fall in parts of Del., NJ, Philly region on Saturday

What to Know Day of the Arctic blast continues on Thursday with bitter winds making it feel even chillier in the Philadelphia region.

A weak system then moves in Friday night into early Saturday, leading to light and spotty snow showers.

Don't expect any major accumulation in the Delaware Valley from the snow showers.

We’re in for another round of snow in the Philadelphia region this weekend though far less than what we saw on Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

Cold temperatures continue

We'll stay dry through the rest of the week, but the cold weather lingers. Gusty winds from Wednesday and Thursday will finally ease as high pressure builds into the area on Friday. Temperatures will nudge upward to 36 degrees by Friday afternoon, though that's still below the normal high of 42.

Light snow in Philly region Saturday morning

As we head into the weekend, our stretch of dry days comes to an end. Clouds will increase late Friday ahead of a weak system. The first scattered snow showers could move in ahead of midnight.

Then early Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 20s, this system is expected to bring light scattered snow showers to many of our neighborhoods. The snowfall will be brief and minimal, exiting by late Saturday morning, followed by clearing skies in the afternoon.

How much snow will fall on Saturday?

Thanks to dry air and limited moisture, snowfall amounts will be light — most areas will see half an inch or less. However, parts of Delaware and South Jersey, closer to the system's southern track, may pick up a little more.

These are early estimates, but all signs point to a minimal event, far less impactful than last Monday’s storm. Saturday afternoon will feature sunshine but stay cold, with highs in the mid-30s.

What’s the forecast for the Eagles wild card game?

Sunday remains clear and cold, with highs around 37 degrees. For the Eagles game at 4:30 p.m., temperatures will start in the upper 30s and drop to the lower 30s by the fourth quarter under clear skies. Go Birds

