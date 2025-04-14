Swarthmore College mourns graduates killed in upstate NY plane crash

School officials at Swarthmore College are morning the loss of members of the schools "extended family," they said in a letter to students after six people died in a plane crash in upstate New York over the weekend.

According to the Associated Press, a twin-engine aircraft, a Mitsubishi MU-2B, went down shortly after noon Saturday in a muddy field in Copake, New York, near the Massachusetts line, on Saturday.

The crash, officials said, killed all six people aboard.

In a letter addressed to students, faculty and staff members, officials with Swarthmore College said that three of those who were killed were graduates of Swarthmore College -- Alexia Couyutas Duarte, class of 2023, Jared Groff of the class of 2022, and Jared’s father, Michael Groff, class of 1988.

Jared's mother Joy Saini, along with his sister and former MIT soccer player recently named the NCAA Woman of the Year, Karenna Groff, along with her partner, James Santoro, were killed in the crash.

Swarthmore College officials noted, in the letter, that Alexia is survived by her sister, Ariana Couyutas Duarte, of Swarthmore College's class of 2026, who was studying abroad when this tragedy occurred.

"In the face of such devastating news, we recognize and celebrate all that these extraordinary individuals meant to us, as well as support those who knew, mentored, and loved them," Swarthmore College officials wrote in a letter.

School officials called the former students "extraordinary."

Alexia, a first-generation American, graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in economics and political science. After graduation, she began her career as a legal intake specialist at the Rian Immigrant Center in Boston. Most recently, Alexia worked as a paralegal in the pro bono initiative unit at MetroWest Legal Services in Miami. She had planned to attend Harvard Law School this fall.

Jared, originally from Weston, Mass., graduated with a B.A. in economics and political science. He was a four-year member of the men’s basketball team and contributed to squads that won a Centennial Conference championship and reached the NCAA Division III National Championship game for the first time in program history. Jared most recently worked as a paralegal at DW Partners in New York and planned to attend law school this fall.

Michael was a neurosurgeon and the executive medical director of neuroscience at Rochester Regional Health. He and Joy, a pelvic surgeon and founder of Boston Pelvic Health and Wellness, met while training at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Their survivors include their daughter, Anika, who was recently admitted to Swarthmore’s Class of 2029.

School officials said they plan to celebrate the victims' lives, but noted it was too soon to share details.

"On behalf of everyone at Swarthmore, our hearts go out to the families and friends of those we lost on Saturday, and to everyone affected by their tragic passing," school officials said. "Please join us in sending them peace and light."

The National Transportation Safety Board has begun an investigation into the crash, officials have said.