Brutally cold temperatures, wind chills in the single digits to slam Philly area

What to Know Brutal cold will grip the Philadelphia region over the next few days heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 20s in the morning and feel like the single digits due to the wind chill. Highs will only be in the 30s going all the way into next week.

In addition to the frigid temperatures, there's a chance for more snow late Friday into early Saturday morning though we don't have many details yet on the timing and expected snow totals.

While Monday’s snow storm is moving out, frigid temperatures and gusty winds that will make it feel like the single digits are moving in.

Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the low 20s and feel like eight degrees due to wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The cold temperatures will lead to areas of black ice and the strong winds will cause blowing snow.

The brutal cold will continue through the week into the weekend with highs in the 30s over the next several days.

In addition to the cold and wind, there’s a chance for more snow in the region Friday night into Saturday morning though we don’t have many details yet as far as the specific impact.

