Philly's ‘Portal to the World' moving to new home at City Hall

After suffering damage and vandalization during its time at Love Park, Philadelphia's Portal to the World will move to City Hall following a procession along the Ben Franklin Parkway on Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia's Portal to the World is set to move to City Hall.

The portal, which allows people to view other locales around the world, is set to move to the courtyard outside City Hall on Monday, after a procession down the Ben Franklin Parkway -- and stopping at the Philadelphia Museum of Art -- at 9 a.m.

Organizers said the portal -- which has been intermittently offline and has been a target of vandalism in its time at Love Park -- is expected to remain in the city for two more years and will be here for the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations in July 2026.

On Monday morning, organizers plan to take the portal on a procession from Love Park, down the Ben Franklin parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art where it will give "the world a glimpse of visitors racing up the iconic 'Rocky Steps'," organizers said.

This celebration, organizers said, is only expected to last about 15-minutes, before the portal is taken to be reinstalled at City Hall.

Following the procession, organizers said, they expect to have the portal in place and online at City Hall by lunchtime on Monday.

The portal will be active this entire move and, organizers said, people are invited to come down and be part of the day's event.

Organizers said, following the day's move, the portal is expected to host a variety of "cultural activations, including live music, community events, and special celebrations – starting with the Global Day of Dance on April 29, 2025, where the world will dance together through the portals network."

For more details, visit beanfoundation.org.

