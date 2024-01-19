Here we snow again as wintry weather hits Philly region Friday

What to Know
- Keep the shovels, blowers and ice melt handy as it's snowing Friday.
- We have issued a First Alert for accumulating snow leading to tricky travel for the entire region.
- Several inches of snow could fall across neighborhoods in the region. Some places could get half a foot.
For the second time in a week the Philadelphia region is getting snow, this time with many children at home as the flakes fall in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware as hundreds of schools either closed or switched to virtual learning.
The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 🚨 First Alert 🚨 for accumulating snow leading to slippery conditions and travel delays for the entire area from South Jersey to the Lehigh Valley on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.
Philadelphia, Wilmington and surrounding suburbs are under a winter storm warning.
Here's what to know about the timing and impacts of the snow:
When will the snow end? ❄️
Snow was falling through much of the Philadelphia region before daybreak and should remain steady through the morning and into the afternoon.
During the afternoon parts of the region -- especially in South Jersey and Delaware -- could get some heavier snowfall.
Check out our Snow Cam to see what it's like out there.
The snow is expected to taper off during the evening.
How much snow is expected to fall? Get estimated snow totals ❄️
Keep the snow brushes, shovels and even snow blowers handy for this one.
Here are the estimated snow totals as of early Friday morning. Southern parts of the region could get more snow than spots to the north.
Philadelphia, Wilmington, the western Pennsylvania suburbs, most South Jersey suburbs and north and central Delaware - 3 to 6 inches
Northern Pa. suburbs, eastern South Jersey and southern Berks County, Lehigh Valley - 2 to 3 inches
Northern Lehigh Valley, southern Delaware, southernmost New Jersey (not along coast) - 1 to 2 inches
Immediate Jersey Shore, Delaware beaches - less than 1 inch
Keep in mind with this storm that just because you are in an area where up to 6 inches of snow could fall doesn't mean you will get half a foot. Those higher totals are expected in pockets, not widespread.
Whatever snow does fall, people should be quick to clear it off driveways, sidewalks and cars as more bitter cold grips the region on Saturday.
States of emergency in Philly, NJ
Philadelphia is under its first snow emergency in a couple years. It started at 7 a.m.
The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management explained what that means:
"A Snow Emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off snow emergency routes for plowing. When moving your car, park as far from the corner of the street as possible; vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snowplows trying to turn corners.
"Snow emergency routes, primary roads, and secondary roads will be serviced first to allow for safe passage. Residential streets will be treated after the primary and secondary roads are safe to travel. This does not mean roads will be completely clear of snow and ice but made passable for safe traveling.
"We strongly encourage people to stay home and off the roads as much as possible. The frigid temperatures and cold ground will make it easy for snow to accumulate and cause slippery travel on untreated roadways."
Mayor Cherelle Parker urged people to "take this moment to slow down, exercise caution if you are traveling, and take care of our neighbors."
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has kept a state of emergency in effect ahead of the storm. The action allows "resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm," Murphy's office notes.
Hardware stores in South Jersey were busy all week as people dealt with the earlier snow and prepared for Friday.
Is school open? Get list of school closings, delays
Will school be closed on Friday?
Before the end of the school day on Thursday, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced that all Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools would be closed Friday.
All schools in the Philadelphia School District will be closed for a snow day, according to Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington.
NBC10's Deanna Durante spoke with the superintendent for the Norristown School District to find out why officials there decided to make Friday a virtual learning day rather than a day off for the storm.
In total, hundreds of schools made the decision to close Friday.
That should allow plenty of kids the chance to sled and have fun in the snow. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal even got on his sled to test it out.
What's closed?
Chester County courts and offices and courts in Philadelphia, Kent and New Castle counties were closed Friday.
Attractions such as the Eastern State Penitentiary and National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Elmwood Park Zoo in Montgomery County and Longwood Gardens in Chester County closed due to the weather.
Other spots could close due to weather concerns. Be sure to check if where you are going is open before you head out.
What if I need to drive somewhere?
Officials are urging people not to travel unless they need to.
Ahead of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) advised "motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm."
A commercial vehicle travel restriction was issued for many interstate highways in New Jersey, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The restriction went into effect starting at 3 a.m. Friday.
With temps plummeting heading into Saturday, roads are expected to be very icy overnight.
For those who must hit the road, AAA Mid-Atlantic suggests you remove all snow from your car before you go, pay attention to any adjusted speed limits, don't tailgate and stay calm should your car skid.
Basically, if you need to drive, slow down and give plows and salt trucks room to work.
For drivers making their way into Center City or needing to get off snow emergency routes, the Philadelphia Parking Authority is offering a flat $5 rate for 24 hours at six garages.
How do you walk on icy sidewalks?
Any leftover snow on the ground is not expected to melt. So, watch out for slippery spots and walk like a penguin to avoid falling. This video explains how to stay safe.
When does the next Arctic blast begin? 🥶
Make sure you have ice melt ready to throw down once you clear the snow Friday.
Temps plunge heading into the weekend. Lows on Saturday and Sunday will be in the teens.
The feels-like temps on Saturday morning are expected to be in the single digits and the highs Saturday aren't expected to get out of the mid 20s.
Exposure to temps that frigid is dangerous to your health and you should limit your time outside. Here are some tips to keep you safe and warm if you need to head out in the bitter cold.
Relief from the frigid conditions is on the horizon. Temps trend upward on Monday with the high above freezing ahead of rain to end next workweek.
Want to show us what the snow is like by you?
