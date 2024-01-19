snow

Snow Cam ❄️: What's it look like as snow falls on Philly?

By NBC10 Staff

Inches of snow are expected to fall in many neighborhoods throughout the Philadelphia region on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

From Philly to the suburbs, we will keep updating our live Snow Cam to show you what it's like as the flakes fall. This way you don't need to get bundled up to head outside and can instead just enjoy a cup of cocoa on your couch.

Let's start with the camera atop the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts along South Broad Street in Center City Philadelphia. Check it out above.

