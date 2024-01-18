Some good news for drivers in Philadelphia for tomorrow's snow storm. the Parking Authority announced a flat rate for some garages in Center City.

The flat rate is in effect from now until the snow emergency is lifted in the city.

The following garages will be available to drivers for a flat rate of $5 for 24 hours per vehicle:

AutoPark at Independence Mall located at 5th and Market streets

AutoPark at Jefferson located at 10th and Ludlow streets

AutoPark at the Fashion District located at 10th and Filbert streets

AutoPark at Old City located at 2nd and Sansom streets

Parkade on 8th located at 801 Filbert Street

Philadelphia Family Court Garage located at 1503-11 Arch Street

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

If you use the $5 flat rate during the snow emergency, officials ask that drivers bring their parking ticket to the PPA Management Office that is located at each garage.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, metered and time limited parking on residential blocks will not be enforced through the end of the snow emergency.

A warning to drivers that the PPA will be enforcing all snow emergency and safety violations.