Philadelphia

Snow day! See how people are enjoying the winter weather across the Philly region

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Snow is currently falling across the area as a winter storm continues to move through the region.

The accumulating snow has led to slippery conditions and travel delays for the entire area. People have stayed home from work and most children are off from school.

Here's how people and furry friends are spending this snow day!

Have a photo or video you'd like to share? Send it to us here!

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Diana O'Donnell of Glenside, PA
Kayla Ruiz-Montanez
Jennifer Kaplan Kroser of Philadelphia
Kathy Yannul Crump of New Jersey

First Alert Weather 5 hours ago

Inches of snow hit Philly region: Fun, safety tips and slippery roads

snow 5 hours ago

Snow Cam ❄️: What's it look like as snow falls at Jersey Shore?

Jeffrey Go Omo
Christine Sal
Sherry Prince
Samantha Moore
Brittany Walter Lermitte
Bruna Maiersperger
Stephanie Landry
Cait Jensen of West Chester, PA
Becky Cottrell
Christina Szafranski Pickul
Patricia Avila
Brenda Rodríguez-Velázquez
Mare Texeira
Val Lopez
Sarah Jennings of Croydon, PA
Danielle Cybulski of Northeast Philadelphia
Amanda Joy Rauenzahn
Kelley Walters of Aston, PA
Laura Bishop
Laura Lappen of Swarthmore, PA
Amanda Shumate of Coatesville, PA
Lisa Marie of Wilmington, DE
Tara Taylor McGinley of Washington Township, NJ
Sarah Jennings of Croydon, PA

Want to show us what the snow is like by you?

See it, share it. Click here to send photos and videos of you and your kids playing in the snow.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaNew JerseyPennsylvaniaDelaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us