People watched Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Lehigh Valley, South Jersey and Delaware turn into a winter wonderland Friday as inches of snow fell on many neighborhoods.
The snowfall caused hundreds of school closures and some tricky driving conditions. It also gave kids home from school a chance to sled and have fun in the snow -- maybe even make a snowman.
Here is a look at snow totals early Friday afternoon -- care of the National Weather Service -- by inches from around the Philadelphia region from the snow that fell on Jan. 19, 2024. (Note: this list is not complete and will be updated.)
Pennsylvania snow totals
Philadelphia County
Point Breeze - 2.8
Philadelphia International Airport - 2.9
Shawmont - 2.4
Berks County
Birdsboro - 3.7
Earl Township - 3.3
Huffs Church - 2.5
Reading Regional Airport - 2.9
Shillington - 2
Spring Township - 3
Union Township - 2.3
Bucks County
East Rockhill Township - 3.1
Fricks - 2.5
Gardenville - 3
Hilltown Township - 3
Langhorne - 2
Lower Southampton Township - 3.5
Warminster - 2.8
Chester County
Downingtown - 5
East Nantmeal Township - 3
Malvern - 2.3
Upper Uwchlan Township - 2.8
West Caln Township - 2.6
Delaware County
Boothwyn - 4.3
Collingdale - 4
Eddystone - 3.3
Folsom - 3.5
Morton - 3.3
Thornton - 2.4
Upper Darby - 3.5
Lehigh County
Lehigh Valley International Airport - 1.3
New Tripoli - 2.1
Weisenberg Township - 1.5
Whitehall Township - 3.6
Montgomery County
Ambler - 3
Eagleville - 1.4
East Norriton - 3.9
Elkins Park - 2.6
Glenside - 3.3
Hatboro - 3.1
King of Prussia - 2.8
New Hanover Township - 3
Northampton County
Nazareth - 1.3
North Catasauqua - 1.4
Poconos
Hudsonville - 1
Mount Pocono - 0.9
New Jersey snow totals
Atlantic County
Atlantic City International Airport - 1.3
Hammonton - 2
Mullica Township - 1.7
Somers Point - 1
Burlington County
Browns Mills - 1
Columbus - 2.5
Delran - 3.5
Leisuretown - 2.1
Marlton - 3
Mount Holly - 2.9
Moorestown - 3.4
Rancocas - 2.9
South Jersey Regional Airport - 2.2
Westhampton Township - 2.1
Camden County
Blackwood - 2.5
Cherry Hill - 4
Greentree - 3.1
Haddon Township - 3.7
Lindenwold - 3.4
Stratford - 3.3
Cape May County
Cape May Court House - 0.8
Seaville - 1
Cumberland County
Newfield - 1.5
Gloucester County
Mullica Hill - 3
Paulsboro - 3.3
West Deptford Township - 3
Woodbury - 4
Mercer County
Hamilton Square - 2.6
Lawrenceville - 3.3
North Princeton - 2.3
Trenton Mercer Airport - 2.8
West Windsor Township - 1.7
Woodsville - 2.8
Ocean County
Barnegat Township - 1.1
Little Egg Harbor Township - 1
Ramtown - 2
Stafford Township - 1
Surf City - 0.5
Whiting - 2.3
Salem County
No results yet
Delaware snow totals
Kent County
Clayton - 6
Magnolia - 1.4
Smyrna - 4.2
Woodside - 1.3
New Castle County
New Castle County Airport - 3.3
Newark - 2.8
Odessa - 3.8
Sussex County
No results yet
As always, be sure you have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded so you can track any snow fall.