People watched Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Lehigh Valley, South Jersey and Delaware turn into a winter wonderland Friday as inches of snow fell on many neighborhoods.

The snowfall caused hundreds of school closures and some tricky driving conditions. It also gave kids home from school a chance to sled and have fun in the snow -- maybe even make a snowman.

Here is a look at snow totals early Friday afternoon -- care of the National Weather Service -- by inches from around the Philadelphia region from the snow that fell on Jan. 19, 2024. (Note: this list is not complete and will be updated.)

Pennsylvania snow totals

Philadelphia County

Point Breeze - 2.8

Philadelphia International Airport - 2.9

Shawmont - 2.4

Berks County

Birdsboro - 3.7

Earl Township - 3.3

Huffs Church - 2.5

Reading Regional Airport - 2.9

Shillington - 2

Spring Township - 3

Union Township - 2.3

Bucks County

East Rockhill Township - 3.1

Fricks - 2.5

Gardenville - 3

Hilltown Township - 3

Langhorne - 2

Lower Southampton Township - 3.5

Warminster - 2.8

Chester County

Downingtown - 5

East Nantmeal Township - 3

Malvern - 2.3

Upper Uwchlan Township - 2.8

West Caln Township - 2.6

Delaware County

Boothwyn - 4.3

Collingdale - 4

Eddystone - 3.3

Folsom - 3.5

Morton - 3.3

Thornton - 2.4

Upper Darby - 3.5

Lehigh County

Lehigh Valley International Airport - 1.3

New Tripoli - 2.1

Weisenberg Township - 1.5

Whitehall Township - 3.6

Montgomery County

Ambler - 3

Eagleville - 1.4

East Norriton - 3.9

Elkins Park - 2.6

Glenside - 3.3

Hatboro - 3.1

King of Prussia - 2.8

New Hanover Township - 3

Northampton County

Nazareth - 1.3

North Catasauqua - 1.4

Poconos

Hudsonville - 1

Mount Pocono - 0.9

New Jersey snow totals

Atlantic County

Atlantic City International Airport - 1.3

Hammonton - 2

Mullica Township - 1.7

Somers Point - 1

Burlington County

Browns Mills - 1

Columbus - 2.5

Delran - 3.5

Leisuretown - 2.1

Marlton - 3

Mount Holly - 2.9

Moorestown - 3.4

Rancocas - 2.9

South Jersey Regional Airport - 2.2

Westhampton Township - 2.1

Camden County

Blackwood - 2.5

Cherry Hill - 4

Greentree - 3.1

Haddon Township - 3.7

Lindenwold - 3.4

Stratford - 3.3

NBC10's Brenna Weick hops on the sled and even going backwards down the hill can't stop her from reporting on the snow in Mount Ephraim, New Jersey, as it snowed Friday.

Cape May County

Cape May Court House - 0.8

Seaville - 1

Cumberland County

Newfield - 1.5

Gloucester County

Mullica Hill - 3

Paulsboro - 3.3

West Deptford Township - 3

Woodbury - 4

Mercer County

Hamilton Square - 2.6

Lawrenceville - 3.3

North Princeton - 2.3

Trenton Mercer Airport - 2.8

West Windsor Township - 1.7

Woodsville - 2.8

Ocean County

Barnegat Township - 1.1

Little Egg Harbor Township - 1

Ramtown - 2

Stafford Township - 1

Surf City - 0.5

Whiting - 2.3

Salem County

No results yet

Delaware snow totals

Kent County

Clayton - 6

Magnolia - 1.4

Smyrna - 4.2

Woodside - 1.3

New Castle County

New Castle County Airport - 3.3

Newark - 2.8

Odessa - 3.8

Sussex County

No results yet

