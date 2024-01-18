Here we snow again! Inches of snow expected Friday. What to know about timing

Here we snow again in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware!

As the Philadelphia region continues to deal with slippery sidewalks and icy spots on roads left by the snow that fell Monday night into Tuesday morning, another blast of snow is expected to bring more tricky travel on Friday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 🚨 First Alert 🚨 for accumulating snow leading to slippery conditions and travel delays for the entire area from South Jersey to the Lehigh Valley on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

The First Alert for snow on Jan. 19, 2024 covers the entire Philadelphia region.

Here's what to know about the timing and impacts of the snow, which is expected to fall as bands roll through the region:

When will snow start? ❄️

You might not get consistent snowfall at the start of this one, but light snow should be falling as the day goes on.

The first snow showers are expected to move in around 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. The snow is expected to be light and scattered to begin with during the morning commute.

The snowfall becomes steady as the morning goes on and continues to be steady into the afternoon.

The snow is expected to taper off during the evening.

Unlike the Monday to Tuesday storm where a wintry mix and ice fell onto snow, this is expected to be mostly a snow event in most neighborhoods. The exceptions will be near the Delaware and New Jersey coasts where some rain mix should mix in and limit snowfall the closer you are to the water.

How much snow is expected to fall? Get estimated snow totals ❄️

Keep the snow brushes and shovels handy for this one.

Here are the estimated snow totals as of Thursday morning's forecast. Theses could be adjusted as the snow nears.

Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County, Lehigh Valley, the South Jersey suburbs and northernmost Delaware - 2 to 4 inches

Inland northern to central Delaware and parts of South Jersey closer to the Atlantic Ocean - 1 to 3 inches

Immediate Jersey Shore and southern Delaware - less than 1 inch

NBC10 Several inches of snow could fall across much of the region.

Whatever snow does fall, people should be quick to clear it off driveways, sidewalks and cars as more bitter cold grips the region on Saturday.

How do you walk on icy sidewalks?

Any leftover snow on the ground is not expected to melt. So, watch out for slippery spots and walk like a penguin to avoid falling. This video explains how to stay safe.

The trick to walking safely on ice is to walk like a penguin. Infographic by Tablet Infographics

When does the next Arctic blast begin? 🥶

Temps plunge heading into the weekend. Lows on Saturday and Sunday will be in the teens. And, the high Saturday isn't expected to get out of the mid 20s.

Exposure to temps that frigid is dangerous to your health and you should limit your time outside. Here are some tips to keep you safe and warm if you need to head out in the bitter cold.

Relief from the frigid conditions is on the horizon. Temps trend upward on Monday with the high above freezing ahead of rain to end next workweek.

Is school open on time? Get list of school closings, delays

Will school be delayed or closed Friday.

Click here for our First Alert Weather School Closings page.

Keep track of all the school closings, wintry weather and anything else Mother Nature brings our way by downloading the latest version of the NBC10 app.