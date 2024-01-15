Snow impacting the region Tuesday morning; Chances of freezing rain, ice

Snow fell on much of the Philadelphia region Monday night into Tuesday morning, leaving schools delayed and roads messy.

Be sure to give yourself extra time to go where you need to with snow covering many roads, outside of the major highways where crews treated and plowed overnight.

As expected, by the Tuesday morning commute a couple of inches of snow had accumulated in neighborhoods from Chester to Montgomery to New Castle counties. Those totals are expected to increase as more data is collected.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Steady snow was tapering off before daybreak, but you could still get bands of snow, a wintry mix or even some freezing rain into the early afternoon.

Philadelphia International Airport was even reporting some freezing rain before 7 a.m.

Once the wintry weather moves out, temps will plummet to the coldest temps we've experienced in years.

Is school open? Get list of school closings, delays

Hundreds of schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware were delayed Tuesday morning. Some -- including the Central Bucks School District and Lower Merion School District on the Main Line -- decided to close Tuesday morning.

Click here for our First Alert Weather School Closings page.

The School District of Philadelphia said all their schools and programs will operate on a normal schedule Tuesday.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary school buildings in the City of Philadelphia will be closed on Tuesday

Snow blankets the region leaving icy road conditions

It's been nearly two years since Philadelphia and surrounding communities had inches of snow fall, it led to some beautiful scenes Monday night into Tuesday.

Chester County closed its government offices, facilities and courts on Tuesday due to the weather.

NBC10 Phoenixville

King of Prussia

Bucks

Center City

It also led to slippery roads. Drivers aren't used to these conditions. Snow covered roads in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood before daybreak.

❄️ Main Street in Manayunk is drives me, but the hilly side streets - not so much. Be careful this morning. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/8al3g5H1zx — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) January 16, 2024

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the best bet is to stay home to avoid icy roads. If you do venture out, make sure you have rock salt or kitty litter, extra clothes, snacks and windshield wiper fluid in your car.

Philadelphia has not had accumulated snow in about two years. AAA Mid-Atlantic gives NBC10's Lucy Bustamante and viewers tips and reminders to stay safe while driving in slick conditions.

Also, it's the law in Pennsylvania to remove snow from your car before you go. Also, don't use cruise control and don't panic while taking it easy in snowy conditions.

How areas prepared for the snow, rain and ice

Public works crews were out in the Pennsylvania suburbs pretreating the streets in anticipation of the snow, rain and possibly ice.

Drivers were cautioned to be careful if you're heading out Monday night or Tuesday morning. the best bet is that if you don't have anywhere to go, to sit tight and allow crews time to clear roads.

Crews are pretreating the streets to be prepared for the anticipated snowfall, rain and maybe some ice. NBC10’s Deanna Durante spoke with public works crews preparing for the storm.

Got snow on the sidewalk or driveway? Be sure to clear it out during the day as temps will freeze anything left on the ground overnight.

More snow on the way?

Bill Henley expects there to be another chance for snow in the region before the end of the week, with snow likely on Friday.

Cold temperatures are expected to stick around as well, with Saturday set to kick off this weekend with a high of just 25 degrees.