Animal experts share how you can keep your pets safe during the winter months

The cold weather is hard enough for us humans, but it's even worse for our pets if they're left outside. ACCT Philly shares tips to keep your furry friends safe during the winter.

Make sure pets have shelter. Keep all indoor cats inside, even if they like to roam outside during warmer weather.

You can let your dogs go out for a quick potty break and some exercise, but they should be kept inside for the rest of the time. Dogs like huskies and northern breeds with heavier coats can go out for longer periods but should be supervised

If your dog is outdoors for a long period of time during the day for any reason, they must have adequate shelter. That shelter must be protected by a dry, draft-free shelter that is large enough to allow them to move but small enough to hold body heat.

If your dog has a short coat, they may be more comfortable with a sweater– even if you are going out for a short walk. If you are bundled, think if they need to be!

Remember to always wipe down your dog's feet after going out for a walk. With rock salt and other chemicals on the ground to clear the pathway, it can irritate the pads of your pet's feet. Try to do so quickly so your pet doesn’t lick their paws! A warm washcloth works well if you can’t do more!

If you use antifreeze, remember to put it in an area your pet or other animals can not get to. It is a deadly poison to animals!

Speak up if you encounter a pet left in the cold without adequate shelter. If you are comfortable, inform the owner as they may not know the risk that cold weather has on their pets.



If you see an abandoned animal without shelter during a Code Blue, you can call (267) 385-3800 and then press 1 to report or you can email fieldservices@acctphilly.org.