Worker dies after being electrocuted at West Philly construction site

A man was killed Wednesday after being electrocuted and falling off of a ladder at a construction site in West Philadelphia, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened just after noon on Wednesday, when a 49-year-old man was electrocuted before he fell of a ladder while working at a construction site located along the 6500 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

Léelo en español aquí

The man -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital where, law enforcement officials said, he was pronounced just before 1 p.m.

Law enforcement officials an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.