De'Aaron Fox's 2023 All-Star Reserve Snub Sets NBA Twitter Ablaze

The Kings will be represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the first time since 2017, but it won’t be by De’Aaron Fox.
Despite having an All-Star-worthy season, the Kings guard was snubbed from being named one of the seven All-Star reserves in the West, which was announced on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday.
And it didn’t take long for NBA Twitter to react.
On top of his teammates immediately weighing in and expressing their frustrations, fans and players around the league also put in their two cents.
Back in January, coach Mike Brown said if Fox and Domantas Sabonis don't make it, it's a "shame on the whole process."
In a similar fashion, Charles Barkley was stunned that Fox wasn't included.
“I’m more surprised by De’Aaron Fox because the Sacramento Kings have the third-best record in the West,” Barkley said after all the names were announced. “They have the third-best record in the West, so I’m surprised. … I am really shocked De’Aaron Fox didn’t make this thing.”
The rest of the crew agreed, as Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith all predicted that both Fox and Sabonis would make it.
For the West, the reserves are: Sabonis, Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Oklahoma City Thunders' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr., Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen and Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George.
The reserves for the East are: Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, New York Knicks' Julius Randle, Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton.
"I think he’s in the same boat as [New York Knicks guard Jalen] Brunson," Smith said. "Those two guys have been the motor for their teams even though they, at times, haven’t put up the best numbers."
"Yeah but one motor’s in third place," Barkley responded.
Fox is averaging 24.3 points on 50.6 percent shooting from the field, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 33.7 minutes this season. He's been Mr. Clutch when he needs to be, and the numbers reflect that.
He and Sabonis have helped bring a winning culture back to Sacramento, and are a big part as to why the team currently is the No. 3 seed in the West with a 29-21 record.
And as Kings fans should be celebrating Sabonis being named a reserve, they haven't got the chance to as they're still wrapping their heads around Fox's snub.
Last month, after leading his team to a big win over the Utah Jazz, Fox said he only has one thing on his mind.
"For me, personally, I've always talked about how I just want to win games," Fox said on "Kings Postgame Live." "I want to do whatever I have to do to put my team in the best situation to win."
And that's exactly what he's doing.