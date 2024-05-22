Boy, 11, shoots at Bucks County home, police say

An 11-year-old boy who was walking home from school pulled out a gun and fired at a house in Bucks County, police said.

On Tuesday, May 21, at 4:08 p.m., Bristol Township Police responded to a home on the 100 block of Goldenridge Drive in Levittown after a bullet struck a wall inside a bedroom. No one inside the home was injured.

Investigators determined an 11-year-old boy was the person who shot at the home. The boy was walking home from Ben Franklin Middle School on 6400 Millcreek Road, less than a half a mile away from the house on Goldenridge Drive, when the shooting took place, investigators said.

Police later recovered the weapon, a 380-caliber handgun, around 9 p.m. that night, according to officials. Both police and school administrators are now investigating whether or not the boy brought the gun to school earlier in the day.

The boy is currently under supervision at the Bucks County Youth Center. There will be an increased police presence at Bristol Township School District schools on Wednesday as a precaution.