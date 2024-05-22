NBC10, T62 host 10th annual Weather Education Day at Citizens Bank Park

The NBC10 and Telemundo 62 First Alert Weather team are set to host the 10th annual Weather Education Day at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, May 23.

NBC10 and Telemundo 62’s Justin Godynick, Marvin Gomez, Janet Bolivar, Brittney Shipp, Bill Henley, Michelle Rotella and Brian Mendoza will provide an education experience focused on weather that students will enjoy! After the event, fans can stick around to see the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Texas Rangers! Students of all ages will enjoy this ultimate field trip experience filled with both learning and fun!

Weather Education Day Schedule

9:30 a.m. – Gates open for entry. Each attendee receives an event rally towel once they enter Citizens Bank Park.

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Weather Education Day event takes place.

11:35 a.m. – Program ends and attendees move to seats for the game. Concession stands open for lunch.

1:05 p.m. – First Pitch: Phillies vs. Rangers

Where can I watch Weather Education Day?

If you can’t be there in person, the event will be livestreamed on the NBC10 app as well as the NBC10 streaming channel. You can watch Weather Education Day in the video embedded on top of this article as well as the NBC Philadelphia News streaming channel link here.

You can also watch on the NBC Philadelphia News streaming channel live on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV and Xumo Play.