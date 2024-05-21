Still wax nostalgic for the days of listening to the latest alt-rock on WDRE or Y100? This is going to turn you "Inside Out."

The summer concert series in Camden County, New Jersey, is just about the perfect place for 30- and 40-somethings to rock out in 1990s and early 2000s nostalgia without spending a dime from their chain wallets.

When and where are free concerts happening outdoors in Camden County this summer?

The Camden County Board of Commissioners last month announced the lineup for the 2024 Summer Parks Concert Series and some of the headliners include alternative rock radio stalwarts (and current SiriusXM Lithium and Pop Rocks favorites) like Eve 6 (Aug. 7), Everclear (Aug. 8), Gin Blossoms (July 3), The Spin Doctors (June 13) and former Barenaked Ladies front man Stephen Page (Aug. 14) will all be playing outdoors for free.

Woah, "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" with those bands, but the summer concert lineup can be "Everything to Everyone," with other hitmakers like Los Lonely Boys, Esperanza Spalding (June 3), Brubeck Brothers Quartet (Aug. 19) and Tower of Power (June 24) taking stages around the suburban Philadelphia county.

Depending on the day of the week, the outdoor venue changes: the Sunset Jazz Series plays at Camden's Wiggins Park on Mondays; the Sundown Music Series brings tunes to Haddon Lake Park on Wednesdays; and folks can enjoy the Twilight concert Series at Cooper River Park on Thursdays. Shows are also scheduled at Leanna R Harris Park in Chesilhurst, Lindenwold Park, Peter Volpa Memorial Park in Winslow Township and Waterford Lions Park.

There is also a big pre-Independence Day concert and fireworks, featuring the aforementioned Gin Blossoms and Tara Hendricks performing on the Roland Traynor River Stage on the Camden Waterfront before fireworks over the Delaware River on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

What's brewing at the free shows?

Besides the music, adults can enjoy Double Nickel Brewing's Camden County Rocks beer this summer. The Pennsauken-based brewer will be on hand at concerts with samples of their seasonal suds.

“We always look forward to our summer concerts because it provides our residents with some fun, free entertainment right in their communities,” Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Parks Department, said. “And this year, we are extra excited to kick things off because of the wonderful extended lineup we have planned and the delicious beer we have partnered with Double Nickel to create. This is going to be a great summer and we cannot wait to start the season off right.”

Which musicians are playing the Camden County 2024 Summer Parks Concert Series?

"Here to the Night!" This is the full free concert schedule for the summer of 2024:

Sunset Jazz Series at Wiggins Par on Camden waterfront. Start time – 8 p.m.

June 3 – Esperanza Spalding

June 10 – Black Violin

June 17 – Marshall Charloff & the Purple xPeRIeNCE

June 24 – Tower of Power

July 1 – Lao Tizer Band ft. Elliot Yamin, Eric Marienthal, Karen Briggs and Chiele Minucci

July 15 – A Celebration of Toots & the Maytals with Leba Hibbert

July 29 – Matt Cappy & Friends

Aug. 19 – Brubeck Brothers Quartet

Aug. 26 – Jeffrey Osborne

Sept. 6 – Symphony in C and That Which Connects

Sept. 16 – Edgardo Cintron & the Mambo Magic Band

Sundown Music Series at Haddon Lake Park. Start time – 7:30 p.m.

June 5 – Say She She/Carly Moffa

June 12 – Graduation Speech/Night Windows

June 26 – Los Lonely Boys/Jay Psaros

July 10 – The David Matthews Tribute Band/Emily Drinker

July 24 – Julia Pratt/ Brittany Ann Tranbaugh

Aug. 7 – Eve 6/Tonks

Aug. 14 – Steven Page/Tom Hampton

Aug. 21 – Raul Mid­ón/Lia Menaker

Sept. 11 – Jamie McLean Band/Rebecca Zimmerman

Twilight Concert Series at Cooper River Park. Start time – 8 p.m.

June 13 – The Spin Doctors

June 27 – Cassadee Pope

July 11 – NJ Opera Theater

July 18 – Let’s Sing Taylor: A Live Band Experience Celebrating Taylor Swift

Aug. 8 – Everclear

Aug. 15 – Carl Cox

Aug. 22 – The Bronx Wanderers

Sept. 5 – The American Bombshells

Oct. 10 – Lights Out

Peter Volpa Memorial Park in Winslow Township. Start time – 7 p.m.

June 22 – Fostina Dixon & Winds of Change

July 17 – The Hobbs Sisters

Aug. 24 – The Legendary BLUENOTES featuring Sugar Bear

Lindenwold Park. Start time – 7 p.m.

June 28 – Pure Petty

Aug. 2 – Shadows of the 60’s

Waterford Lions Park

June 15 – Cool Confusion

LeAnna Harris Park in Chesilhurst

June 8 – Everyday People

(Note that concerts are weather permitting. The county will try to alert people through social media ASAP should a cancellation occur, a county spokesperson said.)