A man shot a teenager who intervened in a domestic dispute inside a Roxborough apartment then jumped out of a 4th-story window, Philadelphia police said. The teen later died at the hospital.

Police officers rushed to the Henry on the Park apartments off the 7900 block of Henry Avenue around 10 p.m. to find the armed 23-year-old outside, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man cooperated with police, Small said.

"He was involved in a shooting inside of a 4th-floor apartment," Small said.

As police investigated the scene, they learned that an 18-year-old had shown up at nearby Roxborough hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, Small said. That young man died about two hours later.

"We believe the motive is a domestic argument between the 23-year-old alleged shooter and his... girlfriend," Small said.

The couple lives inside the apartment, Small said. During the argument, family members of the woman and some friends arrived to intervene in the fight.

"That's when one shot was fired," Small said.

Police found evidence of that single shot being fired in the living room of the apartment, Small said.

"For some reason, the 23-year-old who we believe fired the shot, jumped out of the 4th-floor window," Small said. "He was not injured, he remained on scene, did cooperate with police."

Police continued to speak with witnesses and investigate overnight.

Entering Wednesday, 98 homicides have been reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to police data. That's down about 38% from the same date last year and the lowest year-to-date total since 2015.