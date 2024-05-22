Delaware County

2 dead, 3 hurt in Chester workplace shooting, sources say

Police descended on West 4th Street in Chester, Pennsylvania, on May 22, 2024

By Dan Stamm

At least two people were killed and three others were hurt in a workplace shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, two law enforcement sources told NBC10.

Officers were dispatched to West 4th Street -- near Hayes Street -- around 8:30 a.m., Delaware County dispatchers said.

Delaware County Linen operates out of the location police responded to. The family-owned company serves other businesses with laundry services and linen rentals and sales.

Police sources later said that at least five people were shot and two had died.

Expect a large police presence to continue in the area as police in other departments said there is a county-wide response to the scene.

Officers with guns drawn could be seen opening doors to the business.

This story is developing and will be updated.

