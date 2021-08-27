Blue Cross Broad Street Run to Require COVID Vaccination for All Runners

What to Know The 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run in Philadelphia will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all participating runners.

Spectators will not be allowed at the start of the race or the finish line and are strongly discouraged from attending the race in person.

You can still watch the action. The 10 mile race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 10 and will be broadcast live on NBC10 and Telemundo62 and streamed on the NBC10 and Telemundo62 websites and apps.

The vaccination requirement is based on guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Health. All registered runners also have the option to participate in the 2021 virtual run.

The 10-mile race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 10. All registered participants who want to run in-person must have their COVID-19 vaccination series completed by Sunday, Sept. 26 while proof of vaccination must be provided to the race’s organizers by Friday, October 8. Registered runners will receive an email within the next few weeks with directions on how to upload their vaccination records through a secure online registration system.

“The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is an annual opportunity for Philadelphians to come together to celebrate the health and vitality of our community,” Kathryn Ott Lovell, the Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, said. “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most important thing any of us can do this year to keep runners and our community safe.”

In addition to the vaccination requirement for runners, the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Expo on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 will only include registered runners. Spectators also will not be allowed at the start of the race or the finish line and are strongly discouraged from attending the race in person. They will be able to watch it live on NBC10 and the NBC10 app however.

Activities along the race route, such as cheer zones, will also be suspended.

Race organizers will remain in contact with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to ensure that all health protocols are in place and followed on the day of the race.

The race will be broadcast live on NBC10 and Telemundo62 on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and streamed live on both stations’ website and app.

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run, which began in 1980, is the largest 10 miler in the country, the largest municipal-led race and the nation’s sixth largest road race. Last year’s event was all virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first event included 1,500 runners who raced the 10 miles from Broad Street and Somerville to the old JFK Stadium. The route now ends at the Navy Yard.

The 2022 race will be held on its traditional date, the first Sunday of May.

You can follow updates on the race on the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Facebook page and the @IBXRun10 Twitter account.

Here are some frequently asked questions and answers from the Blue Cross Broad Street Run organizers and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

Pre Race Related Questions

Q: Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination?

Vaccination is available at City-run vaccine clinics, pop-up vaccine clinics, and partner vaccine clinics throughout Philadelphia. Pharmacies across the city and region offer COVID-19 vaccine. Most local pharmacies will give second shots to people who are due or overdue, regardless of where you got your first dose. Check with your local pharmacy for details. More information can be found at the Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccine website.

Q: Will there be an expo this year?

Yes. Attendance is limited to fully vaccinated registered runners and volunteers. Masks will be required. Family members and supporters are not permitted in the Expo this year.

Q: Will proof of vaccination be required to attend the expo?

Yes, all runners must submit proof of vaccination by October 8 to attend the Expo and in-person race.

Q: When is the latest I can upload my completed vaccination card to be eligible for the in-person race.

Your vaccination series must be complete by September 26. The Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine is one dose. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks afterward. Learn more about Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines require two doses. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose. Learn more about the Moderna vaccine and Pfizer vaccine.

You must upload your vaccination card by October 8 to ensure participation in the 2021 in-person race. Registered runners who do not complete this step will be able to complete the virtual race option.

Q: When will we get instructions on how to submit our vaccine cards?

All registered runners will receive an email from race organizers by September xx with instructions to upload completed vaccination cards through a secure online system.

Q. What about runners under 12, who are ineligible for the vaccine?

Race organizers will offer pre-race COVID testing options to the handful of registered runners ineligible for the vaccination due to age.

Q: Will masks be required?

Masks are required for runners at the Expo, at the start of the race, and at the finish line. Masks are required throughout for all staff and volunteers. Preparations will align with evolving guidance and requirements from the Department of Public Health.

Q: Will proof of vaccination be required?

Yes, runners and volunteers will be required to show proof of vaccination by October 8 in order to participate in the 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run in person. The virtual race is available to all registered runners.

Q: Will the Dunkin’ Munchkin Run and children’s activities be available for families of runners this year? Will the 2022 race be moved back to May?

No, the Children’s Zone, diaper dash, and other race day activities and amenities will be suspended to discourage spectators gathering.

Post Race Related Questions

Q: Will there be post-race festival activities?

No, traditional post race activities are suspended to discourage spectators and keep runners safe.

Q. Will there be a meet up area for my family?

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a family meeting area at the finish line this year.

Q. Are spectators and families allowed at the finish line?

Spectators and families are encouraged to cheer runners on virtually this year, by tuning into the livestream online or on NBC10. Spectators are strongly discouraged from attending the run in person this year.