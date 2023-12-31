Philadelphia's first female mayor to take office on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Democratic Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker is set to make history.

The 51-year-old Parker, a former city councilwoman -- who also served for 10 years as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia -- will become the city's 100th mayor.

She will also be the first woman -- and first Black woman, as well -- to serve as mayor.

Parker's inauguration is going to be streamed live and will be embedded at the top of this article on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Parker defeated Republican former city councilmember David Oh, in November, and has recently been steadily naming members of her administration that is set to begin this week.

Most recently, on Thursday, Parker named Adam Geer for the city's first-ever Chief Public Safety Director and First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy of the city's Fire Department as acting fire commissioner.

Along with hiring the city's first-ever Chief Public Safety Director, Parker has also announced that her administration will include, what she has called a "kitchen cabinet" roundtable made up of elected officials including members of City Council, several state senators and state representatives, officials from city agencies as well as, Pennsylvania senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman.

Also, earlier in December, Parker named Tiffany Thurman, as her chief of staff along with several other leadership team appointments.

Back in November, Parker named Kevin Bethel -- a longtime veteran of the city's police force and head of safety of the Philadelphia School District -- as Philadelphia's new police commissioner.

Parker's inauguration is expected to be held at 10 a.m. at the MET Philadelphia on Broad Street on Tuesday, Jan 2.