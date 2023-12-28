Mayor-elect Parker names new public safety director, fire commissioner

Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker continued to add new members to her administration on Thursday, naming her selections for the city’s new -- and first -- Chief Public Safety Director as well as a new Acting Fire Commissioner.

During an event at City Hall, Parker opened by naming First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy -- who has served in the Philadelphia Fire Department for more than 30 years -- as acting fire commissioner.

The fire department needs a new head, as two days ago, Parker named former Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel as Philadelphia's new managing director.

In accepting the role, Murphy said that he knew his answer immediately when asked to take the reins of the city's Fire Department.

"When Mayor-elect Parker asks you to serve, there's only one answer: yes," said Murphy.

He said he looks forward to serving in the new role.

Parker then moved on to name Adam Geer as the city's first chief public safety director -- a new role that Mayor Jim Kenney never filled during his tenure in City Hall.

City Council approved the hiring for this position back in March.

Geer previously served in the Office of the Inspector General for the City of Philadelphia as the Deputy Inspector General for Public Safety.

In naming Geer to this new role, Parker said that the office is intended to be the point-person to "make our streets safe again."

"Adam has been doing this job already," she said, noting his role in the Office of the Inspector General.

She said he has been working to investigate police shootings as well as performing independent audits of the city's police department and other agencies.

"We heard enough to believe we wanted Adam Geer to join our administration as our first ever Chief Public Safety Director for the City of Philadelphia," she said.

While speaking at the podium, Geer said he didn't know Parker very well before he accepted the role, but he believes in her efforts as she prepares to take office and said he was excited to take on the new position.

"We are Philadelphia. Ya'll know we are the best city," said Geer. "And now, we are going to deliver on some promises and we are going to make it even better."