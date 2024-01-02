Philadelphia

Kevin Bethel to be sworn in as Philly's new Police Commissioner

On the same day Cherelle Parker takes the oath of office as Philly's newest mayor, her pick to run the city's police force, Kevin Bethel, will be sworn in during a ceremony at a middle school in Kensington

By Hayden Mitman

In taking the oath of office on Tuesday, Philadelphia's newest police commissioner Kevin Bethel couldn't have selected a more appropriate venue.

Bethel, who was formerly head of safety for the Philadelphia School District, will be sworn-in at a Philadelphia public school -- specifically Russell Conwell Middle School on the 1800 block of E. Clearfield Street in Kensington.

Kevin Bethel's swearing in ceremony is going to be streamed live and will be embedded at the top of this article on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Bethel chose to be sworn-in at the middle school, officials said in a statement, as a way of "underscoring his strong commitment as Police Commissioner to the Kensington community and its thousands of students who face unimaginable circumstances going to and from school."

Democratic Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker -- who is set to take the oath of office on Tuesday as well -- named Bethel as Philadelphia's new police commissioner back in November, not long after outgoing commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigned.

“We believe that our next commissioner will lead our department into a new day and a new era of public safety and community engagement," Parker said in naming Bethel her choice to lead the department. "And with that in mind, I am proud to say that I have asked Kevin Bethel to serve as our police commissioner. And he has accepted the call.”

Incoming Commissioner Bethel may have worked at the school district from 2019 through 2023, but, officials noted in a statement that he is "a familiar face" to the police department.

Bethel, 60, served in the Philadelphia Police Department from 1986 until 2015 and had multiple roles, including captain of the 17th District and later on, the Deputy Police Commissioner.

"I’m proud to be a cop," Bethel said when Parker named him as her selection to run the city's police force. "But we’re not your enemy. We’re here to serve. We have our issues. And we can address them. But the men and women that I see back there and many of them in the room that I know personally, we’re here to serve. And I ask you to give us the opportunity to do that. The opportunity to serve you in this space. Give us the opportunity to be what you want us to be. Raise your voices when it needs to be raised. But let us be a part of the community. Let us work with you in that work.”

Bethel also holds a Bachelors of Science in criminal justice from Chestnut Hill College and a Masters of Science degree in public safety management from St. Joseph’s University.

The ceremony for Bethel's swearing-in is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Russell Conwell Middle School on the 1800 block of E. Clearfield Street in Kensington.

