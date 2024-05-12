Kate Gosselin shares rare pic of 4 of her and Jon's sextuplets

Originally appeared on E! Online

Oops, you blinked and the Gosselin sextuplets turned 20.

Kate Gosselin shared a rare photo of four out of the six of her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's youngest children May 12, Mother's Day, two days after their 20th birthday.

"No more teenagers in this house!" the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of kids Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel. "Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE"

The "Jon & Kate Plus 8" alum's pic shows the four siblings standing by a chocolate-frosted birthday cake bearing decorations of a giant pickle and red jalapeños.

Jon, who lived in recent years with the other two sextuplets Collin and Hannah, also paid tribute to the sextuplets in an Instagram Live session. "I can't believe they're 20 either," he responded to fan. "I wished all my kids happy birthday publicly."

Hannah shared new images of herself on social media on her and her siblings' birthday. "Made you look, twice," she wrote on Instagram. #20thbirthday."

Jon commented, "Happy 20th!!!! Daughter. [Love] u."

Inside Hannah Gosselin's 18th Birthday Party

Hannah revealed last week on TikTok that she recently finished her freshman year of college. Last month, her dad had noted she was in college and Collin was set to begin his studies this fall.

"Hannah and Collin store their stuff in my house," the 47-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's new West Hollywood location. "They don't really live there. But it's a different time for me in my life only because, one day they're in my house, and then the next day they're not."

The former reality star also shared that his and Kate's twins Mady and Cara, 23, are living in New York and have "really great jobs."

While Collin has been estranged from his mom and siblings other than Hannah for several years, she has kept up with them, and follows most of her brothers and sisters on Instagram. Jon shared in his interview that she told him "they're doing really well, too."