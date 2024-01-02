New Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker unveils 100-day action plan

On the same day she was sworn in, Philadelphia’s newest mayor Cherelle Parker unveiled her action plan for her first 100 days in office and will sign three executive orders related to public safety, government transparency and economic opportunities.

Parker will sign the following executive orders Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. inside City Hall:

Declaring a public safety emergency in Philadelphia and directing the Police Commissioner and Managing Director’s Office to develop comprehensive plans that address public safety across the city

Making local government more visible, responsible, and effective in how it delivers services to citizens and constituents

Expanding economic opportunity for residents of Philadelphia by removing barriers to city employment, including removing requirements for a college degree as a prerequisite for employment

The new orders are part of Parker’s 100-day action plan to make Philadelphia “the safest, cleanest, and greenest big city in the nation with economic opportunity for everyone.”

Parker was sworn in as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor during an inauguration ceremony Tuesday morning and afternoon. She is the first woman and the first Black woman to hold the office in the city’s history.

Parker provided a copy of her action plan for audience members during her inauguration ceremony.

"The reason you have a copy of it is because it is a commitment to you," she said. "And that means, I'm going to get it done because we gave our word."

Parker promised to increase the number of police officers on the city streets in her first 100 days in office in order to support public safety.

"I want the world to know that I am fully committed to ending this sense of lawlessness, and bringing order back to our city – and a sense of lawfulness. End lawlessness, bring order back and a sense of lawfulness, right here in our city," she said.

She also noted that her first 100 days would focus on efforts to make it easier for businesses to operate in the city, a "one front door" process for city residents to access home improvement programs, the development of a strategy for out-of-school programs and job opportunities for students outside regular school hours and other initiatives.