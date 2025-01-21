Delaware

Coming up: Matt Meyer taking oath of office to be Delaware's next governor

Matt Meyer takes the oath of office to become Delaware's 76th governor on Jan. 21, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bethany Hall-Long era in Delaware is coming to a planned end after just two weeks as Matt Meyer becomes Delaware's 76th governor Tuesday.

Meyer, a Democrat who previously served as New Castle County executive, will take the oath of office around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2025, during a swearing-in ceremony at Delaware State University in Dover.

The swearing-in -- which includes Lt. Gov.-elect Kyle Evans Gay taking his oath -- takes place inside the William B. DeLauder Education and Humanities Theatre with dangerous cold outside. The event is open to the public, but people had to get tickets ahead of time.

Once Meyer and Gay take office, the party begins with an inaugural ball planned at The Queen in Wilmington. R&B legends The Temptations and The Four Tops will headline the inauguration concert, the state said.

Hall-Long was only governor for two weeks after she was elevated from lieutenant governor after former Gov. John Carney left the office early to become Wilmington's Mayor.

