What to Know Democrat Matt Meyer has defeated Republican Michael Ramone in the race for Delaware governor.

Meyer currently serves as chief executive of Delaware’s most populous county and will now become chief executive of state government.

His victory on Tuesday extends Democrats’ decades-long winning streak in gubernatorial contests. Republicans last won the governor’s office in 1988.

Democratic county executive Matt Meyer has defeated Republican lawmaker Michael Ramone in the race to become Delaware's governor.

With Tuesday’s victory, Democrats extended their decades-long control of the state’s executive branch. The last time Delawareans elected a Republican to the top office was 1988.

“I feel good,” Meyer told The Associated Press before speaking to supporters gathered in Wilmington. “We set out a vision for the future of our state."

A former math teacher, Meyer focused heavily on education during his campaign. His priorities include increased funding for public schools, particularly for low-income students, students with disabilities and English language learners. Meyer has also called for universal prekindergarten and higher salaries for public school teachers. His platform also includes expanding access to affordable housing, providing Medicaid funding for abortions and enacting further restrictions on gun ownership.

The governor-elect currently serves as chief executive of New Castle County, Delaware’s most populous county.

Ramone, the GOP House Minority Leader, argued that Delawareans would be better served by restoring political balance to state government. In addition to the executive branch, Democrats also control both chambers of the General Assembly.

Meyer’s path to the governor’s office was widened when he defeated Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and former state Environmental Secretary Collin O’Mara in a September Democratic primary. Meyer led all candidates in fundraising, but also was helped by a scandal involving Hall-Long’s campaign finances for the past several years and allegations about using her office staff for non-government work.

Meyer said after his primary win that Delaware voters are looking for leaders with “honesty and accountability.” In reflecting on his victory Tuesday, he did not mention Hall-Long, who was backed by the Democrat Party establishment, but said the election was decided by voters, not “insiders.”

Hall-Long has held public office since winning a state House seat in 2002, but she became enmeshed in a campaign finance scandal that led several top staffers to resign and prompted election officials to commission a forensic audit.