Two Delaware County hospitals face potential closure, thousands of jobs at risk

Two hospitals in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, could close in a matter of days, impacting thousands of jobs.

According to officials, Prospect Medical Holdings — which owns Crozer Health, Delaware County’s largest health network — told a bankruptcy court it intends to close both Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

Officials said Prospect had told a judge in Texas on the morning of Thursday, March 6, 2025, that there is only enough money to keep the hospitals open until March 14.

Prospect — a for-profit company that bought Crozer in 2016 — had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in January. Shortly after that, it was placed in receivership while state and local officials tried to find a way to keep it open.

Thursday afternoon, hospital workers and their supporters stood outside Crozer-Chester and demanded that it remain open so that Delaware County residents get the healthcare they need and deserve.

"We have not left, we have stayed the course, and we will continue to stay the course, and they will not close these doors," said Peggy Malone, president of the Crozer Chester Nurses Association. "This is our hospital, these are our people. Are you cold standing here? Because how many of our patients live on the streets? How many patients come to our house for food and for clothing?”

The Pennsylvania Attorney General had sued Prospect late last year, accusing the company of neglect and mismanagement of Crozer Health.

NBC10 reached out to Prospect but did not receive an official comment.

Delaware County government recently created a dedicated webpage, accessible at DelcoPA.Gov/Prospect, to keep residents up to date on the status of Prospect-owned hospitals, Prospect’s bankruptcy, and additional resources available to residents.

Residents are also encouraged to use the Delaware County Health Department Wellness Line at (484)-276-2100.